Everyone loves a good feel-good comeback story, and Jennifer Coolidge's recent career revival fits the bill. Thanks to her role in Mike White's HBO hit The White Lotus, Coolidge has seen an upswing in her career. The actress recently opened up about that and also shared why she wants to share her “depressing stories” with fans.

During a panel talk with White and Coolidge at Vivid Sydney — a 23-day event in Australia — Coolidge dished on her sudden career revival and how she wants to inspire others.

“I want everyone to know all my depressing stories. Because I think it will help people,” Coolidge said.

“I know there's a bunch of positive people in the audience that don't need any, but I do feel like I am a good story. I had a very hard time functioning for many years because I just didn't think I had a shot in hell,” she continued.

Later in the talk, Coolider also talked about her character's death in Season 2 of The White Lotus, saying she was in a “very weird position.”

“Since my on-screen death, I was getting calls from actress friends who were wondering if a third season [of The White Lotus] happened [and] if I could get them in on it,” revealed Coolidge.

She concluded, “But, I would like to see some of the characters return who we haven't seen quite finish their story.”

While there will be a third season of The White Lotus — White even revealed that he flew into Sydney for the Vivid Sydney event from Thailand as he develops the third season. However, the process is currently halted due to the WGA writers' strike.

Jennifer Coolidge was previously known for her supporting roles in the American Pie and Legally Blonde films, and while she has had consistent work throughout her career, The White Lotus put her back on the map and showed her full potential. On the HBO show, she played Tanya McQuoid. She was the connective tissue from the first and second seasons, being the only actor to lead both seasons. While it's unlikely that she will appear in the third season, she even admits that she has to “move on” from the series, a lot more roles are coming.

“Offers have come in and I would love to do a film next, but The White Lotus holds this very high bar, so it will be hard to choose,” said Coolidge.