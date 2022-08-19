3 star White Sox prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push

The Chicago White Sox are battling to stay alive in the 2022 playoff race. They have failed to reach expectations all season long, but there is still time to salvage what is currently looking like a lost season.

Right now, the White Sox are 2.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, and three games out of the final wild card spot in the AL. They can certainly overcome those deficits, but Chicago is going to have to get their act together sooner rather than later.

A lot has gone wrong for the White Sox this season, but they are still alive in a tightly contested AL Central division. And with rosters expanding in September, Chicago will have an opportunity to add to their major-league squad as they make their last playoff push over the final month of the season. Let’s take a look at three prospects the Sox could look into promoting down the homestretch of the 2022 season.

3 prospects the Chicago White Sox need to call up

3. Davis Martin

Davis Martin has had an interesting 2022 season. He started the season off at Double-A after his strong finish to the 2021 season, and would end up getting promoted to Triple-A, then the majors, after another solid start to the season. But Martin finds himself back in Triple-A for the time being, and he seems like a very reasonable candidate to be called back up to the majors in September.

Martin’s time in the majors has been a mixed bag so far. He’s appeared in eight games, four of which have been starts, and has generally been able to hold his own. His numbers aren’t eye-opening (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 26 K, 1.19 WHIP), but he’s proven that he pitch against major-league competition.

The strange thing is that Martin has struggled for much of the season in Triple-A. He has a 5.23 ERA over ten games with the Charlotte Knights, and hasn’t really looked capable of pitching in the majors during his time there this season. Despite that, Martin’s production in the majors should warrant him another look in September, and he could end up becoming a valuable part of their pitching staff if things go right.

2. Jose Rodriguez

Jose Rodriguez has put together a very good 2022 campaign in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons that has allowed him to emerge as one of Chicago’s top prospects. With September rolling around, and the White Sox middle infield needing a bit of juice now that Tim Anderson is on the injured list, Rodriguez could be the perfect guy to promote from the minors.

Rodriguez has showcased his unique skills all season long. He’s done a little bit of everything for the Barons this season (.277 BA, 10 HR, 67 RBI, .762 OPS) while also stealing 40 bases in the process, which is a pretty big total considering there’s still a lot of baseball left to play this season.

Rodriguez is a dynamic threat on the bases and at the plate who could help provide a boost to a sulking White Sox offense. Chicago has already promoted their fourth overall prospect in Lenyn Sosa, but now that Anderson is set to miss a long stretch of the action, they could use more help in the infield. Rodriguez has spent virtually all of his time at shortstop or second base this season, and it may be time to give him a taste of the majors.

1. Oscar Colas

Oscar Colas is the White Sox second overall prospect, and he’s certainly played like it this season. As a result of his strong play this season, it may be time to give him an unexpected promotion to close out the 2022 season.

Colas started the season at High-A, and was able to earn himself a promotion to Double-A. Colas was fantastic during his time at High-A, and he has somehow managed to play even better during his short stint with the Barons at Double-A. Colas’ statline (.320 BA, 10 HR, 22 RBI, 1.050 OPS) has made him a candidate for a promotion from seemingly out of nowhere.

Colas has spent most of the season playing in the outfield, but he can also play at first base in a pinch as well. The White Sox are pretty well-suited at both spots currently, but having Colas come off the bench from time to time certainly wouldn’t hurt, especially given how well he’s been hitting in Double-A this season.

It may be a bit early to promote Colas given that he’s only played in 25 games at Double-A this season, but he’s hit well enough to warrant a look over the last month of the season. And who knows, maybe his bat could help spark Chicago on a nice little run to help them earn a playoff spot when all is said and done.