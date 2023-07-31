The Chicago White Sox's stance on trading Dylan Cease might be softening amid rumors that they are willing to hear offers for everyone on their roster.

For those not in the know, it has been reported recently that the White Sox have no plans to include Cease on their current fire sale as they look to make him a key piece of their future. They intend to contend next season, and the hope is for Cease to help them on that end.

However, with the White Sox already dealing away the likes of Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, and the team planning to move more players ahead of the MLB trade deadline, many rivals are reportedly seeing an opportunity to discuss a deal for the right-handed pitcher. The same goes for outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who many believe is an untouchable like Cease.

“The White Sox are listening on Dylan Cease and everyone else on their roster. The perception among many in the industry is that Cease and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. remain all but untouchable. But some rival executives see the White Sox’s willingness to entertain offers as an opening, however small,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported.

The White Sox are 43-64 on the season and are basically out of the running for a potential playoff spot. With that said, it's not a surprise why they are determined sellers heading to the deadline.

However, it also makes sense why they don't want to go on a full rebuild since they still have plenty of talents on their roster.

The good thing for Chicago fans is that the wait won't be too long to see what they do with their roster.