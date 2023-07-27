Lucas Giolito heard the trade rumors. The pitcher knew that the Chicago White Sox might move him ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Still, Lucas Giolito was taken aback when learned on Wednesday that he'd been traded by the White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels agreed to trade a pair of Double-A prospects to the White Sox in exchange for Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. A reflective Giolito told reporters about what it was like to learn that he'd been traded from Chicago.

“Initially, kind of shocking,” Giolito said. “I knew something like this was coming, but at the same time, when it actually happens, it is quite a surreal moment. Last night was my last game in the dugout as a White Sock.

“A lot of emotions. I grew up here, as a player and as a man. A lot of failure. A lot of success. And I owe this organization so much. This city, the fans, it's been an absolute pleasure.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lucas Giolito pic.twitter.com/HLo3bjWMp6 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 27, 2023

Giolito had been one of the top starting pitchers on the trade market. Because the White Sox are out of the playoff race and Giolito is entering free agency, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the veteran would be dealt.

Chicago traded for Giolito after he made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2016. In seven years with Chicago, the 29-year-old has posted a 59-52 record with a 4.20 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and more than a strikeout per inning.

The Angels are hoping that Giolito can help them make the playoffs and increase their chances of re-signing Shohei Ohtani.