The Texas Rangers (45-27) visit the Chicago White Sox (31-43) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Texas jumped out to an early series lead thanks to their 5-2 win in yesterday's opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rangers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-White Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+106)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rangers vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers just keep on winning. Despite a recent push from the Angels, Texas still sits five games up as they've proven to be a consistent force this season. They went 16-11 in April, 18-9 in May, and are 10-7 thus far in June. After taking the opener 5-2, the Rangers sit in a strong position to cover yet again as road favorites with their ace on the bump. Still, they may need their offense to pick up some of the slack tonight given some recent bumps for Eovaldi. Thankfully, the Rangers are well-equipped to do just that – ranking first in runs and third in OPS.

Righty Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) makes his 15th start of the season for the Rangers tonight. The 33-year-old is in the midst of a career year thanks to his 2.59 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Eovaldi has been nothing short of spectacular in his first season in Texas – serving as their unquestioned No. 1 starter in the wake of Jacob deGrom's season-ending injury. With a 2.5 WAR in just 14 starts, Eovaldi is well on his way to surpass the career-high 4.6 WAR he set in 2021 with the Red Sox.

Still, it hasn't been all smooth sailing. Eovaldi looked shaky in his first five starts – after which he held a 5.20 ERA. That fell as low as 2.24 following an absolutely dominant stretch from April 29th-June 4th where he allowed just four runs in 52.2 innings of work. He's hit a rough patch in his last two outings however, and will look to return to his dominant ways tonight against a Sox team batting just .229 against righties.

Corey Seager is the guy to watch for the Rangers tonight. Although he missed a chunk of the beginning of the year due to an IL stint, Seager has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. He's been scorching hot this month with a .408 BA, five home runs, and 17 RBI to go along with a team-leading 53 total bases.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox aren't as bad as their record indicates… but they certainly aren't a good baseball team. After starting 7-20 in April, the Sox have since gone 23-22 over their last 45 games. Although a .500 record would make them the AL Central leaders, their abysmal start has crippled their division hopes. Still, they're only 5.5 games back, and with no one clamoring to take hold of the division, the Sox could very well still be in the mix. That said, salvaging a home series against the American League's second-best team could be just the jolt they need to propel them to an extended winning streak. While the Rangers' offense is scary, Cease's recent performance should put the pressure on the lineup to come through and give them enough offense to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.

Righty Dylan Cease (3-3) makes his 16th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The 27-year-old has regressed mightily after a breakout year in 2022 that saw him finish with a 6.4 WAR. Through 15 starts, Cease owns a minuscule 0.9 WAR thus far thanks to a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. While his strikeout numbers are down from the previous two seasons, he still manages a strong 10.3 K/9. The bigger issue is the walks. Cease has more starts allowing 4+ walks (four) as he does allowing one or less (3).

That said, he's begun to settle down this month with a 2.16 ERA through three starts. He's fresh off a dominant performance against the Dodgers that saw him set his season-high with 10 strikeouts. For as good as the Rangers' offense is, they're noticeably worse both against righties and on the road – perhaps setting Cease up for another strong outing.

Final Rangers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While Eovaldi's season-long numbers outshine Cease's, their recent trajectories give me much more confidence in Chicago's ace than Texas'. Throw in that the White Sox are at home and getting 1.5 runs and this is a no-brainer.

Final Rangers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-128)