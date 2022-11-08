By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Chicago White Sox fans have only one sentiment on AJ Pollock’s decision to decline his $13 million option and instead take the $5 million buyout to become a free agent: good riddance.

Pollock’s move was surprising in the first place since he is coming off a down year. After being traded to Chicago from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hasn’t been really that productive, hitting .245/.292/.389 with 14 home runs in 138 games. He also recorded 56 RBI and a wRC+ of 92, which is below the league average.

With that said, White Sox fans made it clear they won’t be missing Pollock. A lot even see it as a good move since the team will have extra money to spend elsewhere. Because of the outfielder’s decision, Chicago gets an additional $10 million to spend in free agency.

“BANG. Nice knowing you AJ Pollock,” one White Sox fan wrote along with several fire emojis and a peace sign.

“AJ Pollock has declined his player option to remain with the Chicago White Sox. That is great news as it frees up a ton of money to use elsewhere,” another Twitter user said.

Some also expressed their shock, but in the end, they also expressed optimism and noted the benefits it brings to the team.

“I thought AJ Pollock was definitely returning for the White Sox in 2023. That’s shocking to me but good news. Opens things up a bit. Very interesting,” one commenter added.

Another supporter said, “Did not expect this. So, Nick Madrigal became a disappointing half season of Craig Kimbrel and a below average full season of AJ Pollock. Good thing the new manager will fix all the problems.”

It remains to be seen what the White Sox will do with the extra money they got. A lot of eyes will be on them as they navigate MLB free agency, and hopes are high they spend wisely.