The Chicago White Sox have made history. Their loss on Sunday was number 107 on the year, a franchise record. With Luis Robert Jr and Garrett Crochet potentially out this offseason, the future is not bright for the White Sox. That was proven with another horrific defeat on Sunday.

The White Sox were swept by the New York Mets at home this weekend to eclipse the record. The 2-0 defeat on Sunday came on a day where the bats were ridiculously quiet. They only managed two hits, one from Gavin Sheets and one from Miguel Vargas, to lose the game.

The single-season record for losses belongs to the 1962 Mets with 120. Chicago must go 12-12 down the stretch to avoid being the worst team in the history of baseball. They have no stretch through September 1 where they have gone 12-12 in 24 games. Grady Sizemore has not proven to be the difference as manager and they have continued to lose.

Future of the Chicago White Sox

The worst part of this historic season is that the future is very grim on the Southside. After moving up in the draft lottery last season, the White Sox cannot pick above tenth in the 2025 draft. While they did pick promising pitcher Hagen Smith fifth overall in 2024, that most likely is not worth losing the top pick in next year's draft.

Starting pitcher Crochet and center fielder Robert represent the two best players on the otherwise putrid roster. Both players were bandied about in trade deadline rumors but remained in Chicago to play out the string. Reports suggest that both players could be traded in the offseason, meaning the 2025 squad could be even worse.

While every other team in their division races for playoff spots, the White Sox continue to lose. The Guardians are barely holding on to first place, the Royals and Twins have strongholds on Wild Card spots while the Tigers make an unlikely run at the final one. It will be another long season for White Sox fans next year.