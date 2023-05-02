Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Chicago White Sox have gotten off to an absolutely abysmal start to the 2023 campaign, and they’re already making some changes — the team will call up veteran outfielder and speedster Billy Hamilton from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Hamilton has a career slash line of .239/.292/.326 with 324 stolen bases, according to the Chicago Sun Times’ Daryl Von Schouwen. He was 9-for-48 with a .188/.328/.271 line and three stolen bases over 11 games in Charlotte, per Von Schouwen.

Chicago begins a three-game set against the American League Central leading Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The team is expecting to get shortstop Tim Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto both back from the injured list ahead of the series.

Even with Hamilton returning to the White Sox, outfielder Adam Haseley is expected to remain in Chicago, after going 6-for-11 with two walks.

“Additional corresponding moves are expected to be announced today, possibly involving Oscar Colas and Romy Gonzalez,” wrote Von Schouwen on Tuesday. “Infielder Lenyn Sosa is getting optioned to Charlotte. Sosa is batting .151/.167/.245 in 16 games.”

Tim Anderson’s return will send Elvis Andrus back to second base; he played there every day before the former sprained his left knee on Apr. 10.

It’s clear that the White Sox need some sort of spark to turn their season around; the 8-21 club are just a game ahead of the Kansas City Royals for rights to the basement of the AL Central.

The team was mired in a 10-game losing streak that was snapped by a walk-off victory against the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.