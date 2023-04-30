No one expected this dreadful start of the season for the Chicago White Sox. Chicago has the second-worst record in the league at 7-21 and fans in Chicago are pushing for some major change within the franchise.

Amid their ninth straight loss on Saturday, White Sox fans could be heard chanting “Sell the team,” voicing their frustration with the way recent seasons have gone on the South Side of Chicago.

The White Sox lost 12-3, their second nine-run loss in this series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team with the best record in the MLB. The loss was not taken lightly by ChiSox fans on Twitter.

The White Sox now trail 10-3 in an inning that started with them protecting a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/cilevNR7IR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 30, 2023

It's gotten to the point where people are tuning into the white sox just to see for themselves how bad they are — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) April 30, 2023

The White Sox have hit rock bottom pic.twitter.com/uijouBLZPV — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 30, 2023

Lance Lynn tossed six no-hit innings before finally getting tagged in the seventh. He allowed four runs on three hits, then the Rays scored six more runs in the inning to take a commanding lead, eventually carrying it to a third straight victory over the White Sox.

Earlier in the game White Sox manager Pedro Grifol made headlines when he pulled Luis Robert out of the game. Robert jogged to first base on a first-inning ground ball that he possibly could have beat out.

Chicago fell to 7-21 with the loss. It’s bizarre to see a team so talented be so awful on the diamond. The White Sox were a mediocre team in 2022 with high expectations. They are a disaster of a team in 2023 with fewer expectations. Perhaps the fans are correct and the owners should look to sell. Though who would truly want this team right now?