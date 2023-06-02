The Chicago White Sox are gearing up for an AL Central showdown with the Detroit Tigers. Before that, though, the team had some roster business to get out of the way first and foremost.

The White Sox have activated starting pitcher Mike Clevinger from the 15-day injured list, the team announced. This move is one of a few moves the Southsiders made prior to Friday's game.

Chicago also returned infielder Elvis Andrus from his rehab assignment in Triple A. Andrus has also been reinstated prior to the White Sox's game on Friday night.

Beyond that, the White Sox made two more moves. Chicago designated infielder Hanser Alberto for assignment and optioned right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Charlotte.

Certainly, the biggest moves involve Clevinger and Andrus. The veteran Clevinger missed his last two starts and holds a 4.56 ERA this season as the team's fifth starter.

Andrus, meanwhile, has not played since May 12. The Chicago infielder suffered a strained left oblique muscle, taking him out of action. In the games he has appeared in, Andrus has struggled. He is currently slashing .201/.280/.254 on the season.

Andrus joined the White Sox last season and played well down the stretch. The team re-signed him to play second base, a position he has not played throughout his lengthy career thus far.

Clevinger, on the other hand, joined the White Sox prior to the 2023 season. The veteran pitcher spent time with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians prior to joining Chicago.

The White Sox currently sit fourth in the AL Central with a 23-35 record. Meanwhile, the Tigers are shockingly in second place, just two games under .500. Let's see if these reinforcements help Chicago pick up a win against their division rivals on Friday night in front of their home fans.