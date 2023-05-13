Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique injury, per the White Sox Twitter. Chicago also reinstated utility man Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

Chicago has dealt with a number of injury concerns throughout the 2023 season. They had been getting healthier in recent action, with Yoan Moncada being reinstated from the IL on Friday. Liam Hendriks and Garrett Crochet are both currently rehabbing as well. Nevertheless, Andrus’ injury-related absence will negatively impact Chicago’s infield depth.

Andrus, who is dealing with a strained left oblique, has struggled at the plate in 2023. He currently owns a .201/.280/.254 slash line with a .534 OPS and just one home run. His defensive versatility has been important for the White Sox though, especially considering the other injuries they’ve faced this season. He’s a natural shortstop who can also play second or third base. Andrus won’t make or break the team, but he’s an important veteran presence.

Overall, this White Sox ball club has continued to labor this year. They are now 13-27 following their defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros on Friday evening. Chicago is only one game in front of the last-place Kansas City Royals in the American League Central. The Sox were a legitimate contender heading into the 2022 campaign, but the wheels fell off and the team ultimately missed the playoffs. Their downward spiral has continued into 2023 and a potential rebuild seems to be on the horizon.

If Elvis Andrus returns soon and performs well, he could be an interesting trade candidate. For now, he will focus on rehabbing and getting healthy.