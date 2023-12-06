Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf met with Nashville's mayor as the team looks to secure a long-term stadium lease.

The Chicago White Sox confirmed that owner Jerry Reinsdorf met with Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell while at MLB's winter meetings this week. The White Sox did not confirm what the meeting was about, but there has been speculation that the team would consider moving out of Guaranteed Rate Field as the lease expires after the 2028 season, and Nashville could be an option.

“We have not had any conversations about our lease situation,” White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said back in August, according to James Neveau of NBC 5 Chicago. “With six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state, and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future.”

The White Sox have been in the South Side of Chicago for more than a century, but it seems not impossible that they could move to Nashville, depending on how negotiations go.

It would be a shock to have the White Sox leave Chicago, but Jerry Reinsdorf meeting with Freddie O'Connell at the winter meetings certainly is noteworthy.

It will be worth monitoring any future reporting on this subject. It is not the one that garners the most attention this offseason, as big players are seemingly going to be moved or make decisions in free agency very soon. However, the White Sox moving away would become a huge story if it ever gets any legitimate legs. It is very early on, but the meeting between Reinsdorf and O'Connell is eyebrow raising.