The White Sox conduct another trade after the Mariners deal.

The Chicago White Sox are busy at work leading up to Spring Training. After conducting a deal with the Seattle Mariners, the franchise turned around and made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's a move that helps improve Chicago's depth in the outfield.

First, Chicago made a solid acquisition by picking up Zach DeLoach. The White Sox made the move with the Mariners and also received the 69th overall pick in the MLB Draft, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Seattle Mariners are acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach, and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft, sources tell ESPN.”

After acquiring Zach DeLoach from the Mariners, the White Sox nabbed Dominic Fletcher from the Diamondbacks, per Passan. Chicago's outfield should be better for the upcoming season.

“White Sox made another trade, per ESPN sources: They're getting outfielder Dominic Fletcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena. Between Fletcher and DeLoach, they've added to an outfield that was sorely lacking in depth.”

The White Sox outfield was a bit of a disaster last season. So, it makes sense why the front office wanted to improve the depth of that position. DeLoach is a 24 year old prospect who has spent several years in the Minor Leagues. Now that he's in Chicago, he'll have a chance to make an MLB roster. Meanwhile, Fletcher made his professional debut last season. He finished the season with a .301 batting average, two home runs, and 14 RBIs off of 93 at bats.

Look for Dominic Fletcher to potentially earn a starting role on the White Sox while Zach DeLoach may take some time before being added to the active roster. If both have a good showing at Spring Training, there's a chance Chicago keeps them on the roster to begin the season.