From Atlanta to Chicago, Kevin Pillar will be joining the White Sox organization in 2024.

What are the Chicago White Sox going to do next season? After another year of disappointments, it's clear that something needs to change. Not having on-field results is one thing, but when you're as dysfunctional as the team was in the last two years, it's especially bad. Change isn't an option for the White Sox, it's a necessity.

The White Sox are taking their first steps towards this change. Their first move in the 2024 MLB offseason isn't a flashy one, but it's one that they hope will pay off. Chicago is signing former Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor-league deal, per Steve Adams.

“Source: #WhiteSox are signing veteran OF Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal. He’ll earn $3MM if he makes the big league roster. Pillar hit .228/.248/.416 with 9 HR in 208 PAs with #Braves last year. RH bat. Not the plus-plus CF he once was but still rated well in corners in ‘23.”

Pillar saw significant playing time last season as part of the Braves rotating cast at left field last season. He's not exactly a star on the plate: his stats listed above don't scream All-Star material. However, he's a solid defensive fielder that was part of one of the best defensive teams last season. The White Sox will likely value his glove a lot, considering their struggles last season.

After the disaster that was the 2023 season, the White Sox are looking to change things up in 2024. Pillar won't be the catalyst for that change, but the team is hoping that some of the playoff pedigree from Pillar will rub off on the team.