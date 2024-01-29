John Brebbia's contract deal with Chicago should be beneficial for both sides.

The Chicago White Sox are amid efforts to improve their team after a subpar 2023 showing. Thus, the team made a decisive MLB Free Agency move on former St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants relief pitcher John Brebbia. Now, the details of his contract have emerged.

Chicago lands a bargain deal for the services of a productive reliever

On Jan. 26th, John Brebbia and the White Sox agreed to a one-year deal. The contract is reportedly worth $5.5 million and includes a mutual option for 2025, per ESPN. The deal should be beneficial for both sides with Brebbia getting a new role and Chicago getting another bullpen upgrade.

Brebbia started his major league career with the Cardinals, where he spent three seasons building a foundation. Then, he signed with the Giants in 2021 before joining Chicago during the 2023-24 offseason.

He attained a W-L of 3-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 40 appearances with San Francisco in 2023. He missed nearly three months of midseason action due to a strained right lat injury, but he looks to be ready for the Sox.

Before his injury, the 33-year-old was one of the most productive relievers in the division. In 2022, he was 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and led the NL with 76 appearances for the Giants.

Chicago's MLB Free Agency move for the veteran reliever comes in the wake of trade rumors for right-handed starter Dylan Cease. Cease led the White Sox in strikeouts and ERA in 2023. It will be interesting to see if the star remains on the roster by the start of the 2024 season.

All in all, the Sox are hoping to make a jump in the AL Central with their blend of personnel.