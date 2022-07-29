White Sox’ Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn trade stance ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox have arguably been 2022’s biggest disappoint in MLB. They entered the season with lofty World Series expectations. Many experts predicted that they would win the Fall Classic. But they stumbled out of the gate and have played a mediocre brand of baseball this season. But they are in the underwhelming AL Central and despite having just a .500 record, the White Sox are only 3 games back of first place (as of this article’s publication). As a result, the White Sox recently made their final decisions on Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Chicago will not entertain offers for Lynn or Giolito.

“The White Sox aren’t discussing the possibility of trading Lucas Giolito or Lance Lynn,” Morosi wrote on Twitter. “They are 3 games back in the AL Central and are encouraged by their 14-10 record in July. Team officials believe they can win the division.”

Trading Lynn and/or Giolito wouldn’t be the preferable option at the moment regardless of the White Sox record. Both have struggled mightily in 2022 and their trade values are lower than ever. Chicago would not receive great value upon return at the moment. Sure, their track records would still net the team a fairly decent return… but it would be far less than they would like.

But as it stands, the White Sox believe in their team. They currently sit in third place, but the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins aren’t far ahead of them in the standings. And on paper, Chicago features arguably the best roster out of the 3 teams. The White Sox feel as if they can win the division.

So with the 2022 MLB trade deadline right around the corner, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito are expected to remain on the South Side of Chicago.