White Sox shockingly jump Twins in latest AL Central Division odds

The Chicago White Sox currently sit in third place in the AL Central, a whole three games behind the division leaders, Minnesota Twins. But, amid their struggles, the sportsbooks clearly believe the White Sox have a legitimate chance of finishing in first place.

As of Wednesday, FanDuel had the Twins with the best AL Central odds at +115 while Chicago was at +140. The tables have turned, with the White Sox now at +130 and Minny sitting at +140. It’s not a drastic change, but it’s worth noting for bettors.

The Twins are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and just lost two in a row to the Brewers, getting outscored 17-10 in the process. Since the All-Star Break, they’re just 2-2.

As for the White Sox, they actually took three out of four from Minnesota just before the festivities in Los Angeles and did scratch off three consecutive victories before losing a 6-5 thriller to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Chicago currently has a 49-49 record and begins a three-game set with the Athletics on Friday.

With the White Sox, Guardians, and Twins all boasting plus-odds in the divisional race, there is value with all of them. After all, it’s still very early in the second half and minimal games separate these teams. Chicago’s offense will need to keep swinging it at a high level if they want to win the AL Central but more importantly, the arms need to be more consistent. Their 4.02 team ERA is 19th in the Majors. If Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito can start to throw the ball well on a regular basis, it will make a big difference.