Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox has the tools to be a true superstar. He offers some of the best power potential in the league and can anchor Chicago’s lineup. But he has been limited in previous seasons due to injury. Jimenez discussed his injury situation and expressed his desire to return to the outfield in 2023, per Scott Merkin.

“I’m going to give you a surprise. I’m not going to answer right now. You’re going to see me in Spring Training,” Jimenez said in response to his offseason conditioning.

“Last year, when I was DH’ing more than (playing) the outfield, it was because I got surgery,” Jimenez said. “And I understand that. But this year, I’ve been working really hard to play the outfield more than DH. So I don’t really think that I’m going to accept it, because if I’m working hard, I’m going to get better, and I want to play in the outfield.”

The White Sox will be weary about placing Eloy Jimenez in the outfield. They don’t want to see him get injured on defense once again. Additionally, he’s dealt with defensive woes. Jimenez is best-suited for DH.

However, Chicago may need to grant him his wish if he truly has a desire to play on the defensive side. But there’s no question that Jimenez’s value stems from his offensive production.

Despite playing in just 84 games during the 2022 season, Jimenez slashed .295/.358/.500 with an .858 OPS and 16 home runs.

Chicago underperformed last year. But they will be on track for a rebound effort if Eloy Jimenez can stay on the field in 2023.