Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn is well aware of the fact that success in the MLB is measured in wins, and in 2022, his team didn’t have a lot of that.

With that said, Hahn got brutally honest on what can only be considered a failed 2022 season and what they need to do in order to turn things around. It wasn’t too long ago when they finished top of the AL Central with a 93-69 record in 2021, but when it looked like they were only going to get better, they went on a free fall and ended the past campaign with an abysmal 81-81 win-loss tally.

For the White Sox GM, the team needs to take more accountability for the loss. More than that, though, he also emphasized the need to look for “fresh perspectives” outside the organization. The team has already started with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as new manager, but there’s still a lot of work to be done for sure.

“Frankly, none of this really matters until we win ballgames and we deliver on that. But it is a little bit about setting the tone in our front office right now. People know that, yeah, we got a lot of faith in some of these guys being healthier, and some of these guys returning to the level of performance that they previously were. But we can’t rest on that,” Hahn said of the White Sox, via Baly Sports.

Rick Hahn further shared that he wants to “set the bar high” for the White Sox. They cannot be satisfied with making the playoffs alone, especially since at the end of the day, it’s the number of rings that matter. He wants Chicago to not only become a consistent title contender, but also a premium destination for players where they can keep winning.

“I think the message that this is an organization that is a potential destination for premium players is an important one. That’s who we want to be. That’s an organization we want to have. This is our aspiration. I’d rather aim high than manage expectations like, ‘Hey, we made it to the postseason consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — success,'” Hahn added.

“No. It’s about rings.”

The White Sox have already started making their moves, recently adding San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger. While he gives their bullpen a solid boost, the team still received quite a blow when they lost star first baseman Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros in free agency.

Hopefully, the offseason gets better for the White Sox in their bid to turn things around.