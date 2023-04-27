Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago White Sox seemed to have finally turned things around heading into 2022. They were fresh off a pair of successful seasons following a rebuild of the roster. Many experts around the MLB world even predicted that the White Sox would win the World Series in 2022. Instead, the team faltered and missed the playoffs altogether. It has been even worse so far in 2023, with Chicago holding a lackluster 7-18 record as of this story’s publication.

One particular White Sox fan is completely over it. The fan called into ESPN 1000 (Chicago) and went on a fiery rant about the team, per Talkin Baseball.

This White Sox fan went on one of the most legendary sports fan rants you will ever hear (via @ESPN1000) pic.twitter.com/YCgPCJr1Sw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2023

“I’ve been a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan for nearly 40 years,” the fan said. “My call is rooted in heartbreak, not anger. Don’t get me wrong, I’m angry… I also want to say, I have defended this rebuild, I liked what the team did with the trades. I defended Yasmani (Grandal)… I didn’t understand the (Tony) LaRussa hire but I gave them the benefit of the doubt… I was befuddled by the (Andrew) Benintendi and (Mike) Clevinger signings!”

The fan then said he was planning on giving the White Sox “one last shot” heading into the 2023 campaign.

“When they cancelled SoxFest, like the cowards they are, I knew something was up.”

“The product on the field is pathetic. We have exactly two players of excellence on this roster, Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson. Everyone else is nowhere near the kind of player they need to be to make this a winning team.”

The rant, posted above, continues on for around seven minutes with the White Sox fan making his feelings abundantly clear. In all fairness, Chicago has been one of the most disappointing franchises in baseball to open the 2023 season. White Sox fans understandably want answers.

There is still time to start winning games, but the Sox need to get it going before it is too late.