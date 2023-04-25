The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball last season. That hasn’t changed during the early portion of the 2023 season.

The White Sox are 7-16 and have lost five games in a row and 10 of their last 12. They have the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn was a guest on “Foul Territory” with former White Sox player and current analyst A.J. Pierzynski sitting as co-host. Pierzynski, who apparently still has a fondness for his former team, asked Lynn something most Chicago and baseball fans in general want to know.

Lynn responded by saying that the massive overhaul to the coaching staff under first-year manager Pedro Grifol has led to a lot of adjusting and therefore has played into the dreadful start.

Not only do the White Sox have a first-time manager, but they also have five new coaches on the major league staff, including a new hitting coach. The offense has been toward the middle of the pack in terms of numbers but the pitching staff has been awful.

The White Sox have a team ERA of 5.44, the second-worst in the MLB ahead of only the Oakland Athletics. Lynn himself has not helped the cause, sporting a 7.52 ERA in five starts. After he dominated in 2020 and 2021, pitching to a 2.91 ERA in 41 starts, Lance Lynn has struggled in 2022 and it has trickled into this season.

The White Sox have plenty of season left to make something out of this brutal start. They can’t use the excuse of a new coaching staff forever though.