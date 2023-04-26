Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn has not had a strong start to the 2023 MLB season, and neither have the White Sox in general, as they are now 7-18. White Sox color commentator Steve Stone made an appearance on The Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, and made a comment that will raise some eyebrows about the White Sox starting pitcher.

“He’s had a lot of leg issues, and other things,” Steve Stone said on The Parkins & Spiegel Show, via Barstool Chicago. “Maybe if cardiovascularly it’s bothering him with the pitch clock, maybe a couple of salads would help. You know, somewhere along the line, I’m thinking… And I don’t know that he’s having problems with that. But if that is a problem, then maybe if you improve your cardiovascular by losing a couple of pounds or doing whatever he’s gonna do to work out. And again I don’t know how much you can do, with the leg problems that he’s had in the past, and that’s a very big factor.”

Steve Stone just told Lance Lynn to mix in a salad. THIS LEAGUE

The White Sox disappointed last season, missing the playoffs after coming into the season as favorites in the American League Central. Prognosticators were down on the team this season, and so far it seems for good reason. Chicago just got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, and it was not competitive. The Blue Jays outscored them 20-2 in the sweep.

Lance Lynn currently has a 7.52 ERA in five starts so far this season. If the White Sox have any hope of turning it around, it starts with him performing more like he did in the past.