The Chicago White Sox recently agreed to trade Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. Crochet had been mentioned in trade rumors over the past year before finally getting dealt to Boston. Chicago struggled mightily in 2024 en route to an all-time bad season, and Crochet addressed the White Sox's forgettable campaign after the trade was announced.

“I remember so many games where I would get in the car on the way home and be like, ‘What the f**k just happened?’ The [Travis] Jankowski robbing the home run,” Crochet said via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “It was like, ‘Dude, what is going on?'”

Garrett Crochet is referring to a moment that occurred late in the 2024 season. In late August, White Sox slugger Andrew Vaughn hit what appeared to be a walk-off three-run home run against the Texas Rangers. With the White Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the 9th inning, Vaughn took a big swing and connected, sending the ball to left field.

However, Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski robbed Vaughn of a home run, ultimately taking a potential victory away from Chicago.

The Rangers would hold on to win 4-3.

The White Sox finished the season with an alarmingly bad 41-121 record. Crochet is set to join a Red Sox team that went 81-81 this past season. Boston hopes to improve in 2025, but the deal represents an upgrade for Crochet.

However, the trade will also lead to more pressure. Fenway Park is not an easy ball park to pitch in. Additionally, Boston offers a large market with intense fans. It will be a change for Crochet, but he is ready for the challenge.

The Red Sox are looking to make further upgrades as well, as they hope to make a 2025 postseason run. The Garrett Crochet addition will unquestionably help Boston take a step forward, though.