Measuring the confidence of a baseball prospect is something that MLB scouts have to take into consideration when evaluating talent for the draft. In the case of Chicago White Sox draft pick George Wolkow, there may be no player in his class brimming with more confidence than him.

The White Sox spent a seventh-round pick on the 17-year-old who graduated high school early to enter this year's draft. It was a decision that Wolkow made knowing there was a chance he would be drafted higher in his original draft class in 2024, but he's ready to get to work in the professional ranks and has lofty aspirations for his career.

“My goal was never to get drafted. My goal is to be a Hall of Famer,” Wolkow said. “Drafted is the first part down that career. Getting compared to a guy like Aaron Judge for me, that’s just motivation to go be better than him.”

Wolkow doesn’t have the typical vocabulary or demeanor of a 17-year-old. He is just as polished off the field as he is on it, or at least how the White Sox hope he will be once they get him in their minor league system. Wolkow wants to be a household name and the one fans are constantly talking about.

“Down the road, I want there to be kids compared to George Wolkow. Once I’m on that level, competing against [Judge], how can I find that edge to be better than him? Just kind of keep my head down and keep working. Hopefully, people some day will be compared to me,” Wolkow said.

George Wolkow will soon be an official part of the White Sox organization and have plenty of eyes on him as he tries to live up to his elevated goals.