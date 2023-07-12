The Chicago White Sox can probably breathe a sigh of relief regarding Luis Robert's injury. Luis Robert skipped the 2023 MLB All-Star Game because he felt tightness in his calf during the previous day's Home Run Derby. After undergoing an MRI Tuesday, the White Sox outfielder believes he only suffered a minor injury.

Robert was eliminated in the second round of Monday's Home Run Derby. The White Sox star said the ailment didn't affect his swing. The decision to sit out Tuesday's All-Star Game was a precautionary measure.

“I felt tightness in my right calf during the first round of yesterday's Home Run Derby, but it didn't affect my performance in the second round,” Robert said, via ESPN. “I feel good today, it isn't anything serious, but as a precaution, we decided that the best for me is not to play in tonight's All-Star Game.”

The White Sox said that Robert will be re-evaluated before Chicago starts the second half of its schedule Friday. Robert was optimistic about his chances to play when the White Sox visit the Atlanta Braves Friday night.

“It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half,” Robert said. “I am sure I'll be 100 percent by Friday.”

Chicago can hardly afford to lose Robert for any extended period of time. He's been one of the few positives in a disappointing 2023 White Sox season. Robert leads the team with 26 home runs, 62 runs and a .899 OPS.

The White Sox have a 38-54 record. They are eight games out of first place in the AL Central.