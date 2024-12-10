Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz says teams are getting interested in Luis Robert Jr. Robert is possibly going to be traded from the team, if the price is right. It seems interest is rising in the young slugger. Robert is getting a lot of attention from other clubs, per CHGO Sports.

Getz says teams are recognizing how talented and impactful Robert can be. The outfielder had a really tough 2024 season, but has shown a lot of promise before that. Robert is a career .267 hitter with 245 career runs batted in.

The 2024 season was tough on the young player, as it was on the entire team. This past season, Robert hit just .224 with 35 RBIs. The outfielder had just 14 home runs, after hitting 38 in 2023.

It appears that it is not set in stone that Robert will be traded. Chicago will only deal the outfielder to another club if he gets full market value, per Sports Illustrated.

The White Sox are in a complete rebuild after finishing the season with a woeful 41-121 record.

It seems everyone on the White Sox roster could be leaving

The White Sox seem content with dealing away almost their entire roster, in order to rebuild the franchise. Chicago just went through the most miserable season of just about any team in the American League, as it collected more than 120 losses.

Chicago's nucleus of talent includes Robert but also pitcher Garrett Crochet. Crochet is also possibly heading for the exits, as multiple teams including the Baltimore Orioles are trying to find a way to sign him. White Sox fans probably aren't happy with seeing all this talent possibly leave, but it does make sense considering how bad the last year has been.

Just two years ago, the club finished the season with an 81-81 record. Chicago since has suffered through two consecutive 100-loss seasons, and former manager Pedro Grifol was fired. Grady Sizemore stepped in as interim manager to finish the 2024 campaign, but he didn't get the full-time job moving forward.

The job instead fell to Will Venable, who is a first-time manager. Venable has worked as a coach for the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. He's also a former player, who suited up for the Rangers, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. An outfielder, Venable finished his playing career with a .249 batting average.

Chicago needs help in just about every area, so it is certainly possible that the team could deal away Crochet and Robert. Robert spent a good amount of time in 2024 banged up. The White Sox have control of him through the 2027 season, so it may be best for the team to wait.

White Sox fans are certainly paying close attention this offseason as the club tries to find its way back to relevancy.