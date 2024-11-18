The Baltimore Orioles disappointed in 2024, falling short of their high expectations in the AL Wild Card Series. They started the year by trading for Corbin Burnes and he was one of the few players to not falter down the stretch. As the pitcher hits free agency, the Orioles have a massive decision to make. They could trade for a pitcher like Garrett Crochet or sign a pitcher like Burnes. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has a lean on which way they will go.

“So, while the Orioles are one of many teams in the mix for Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, they currently are more focused on free agency, according to sources briefed on their discussions,” Rosenthal wrote. “New ownership has given general manager Mike Elias the flexibility to at least explore the markets for the top free agents, from Burnes on down.”

Rosenthal noted that the Orioles have traded ten prospects and a draft pick for MLB players since the Burnes trade. The Baby Birds rebuild stocked their cupboard full of prospects and Elias took advantage of it. Now, they have to spend to put themselves over the edge.

Pitcher is not the only position where the Orioles can improve in free agency. If new ownership is going to open up the checkbook, there are plenty of great options.

Best free agency options for the Orioles

The pitcher that the Orioles land does not have to be Corbin Burnes. With Blake Snell and Max Fried also available, there are a few solid options. Baltimore must be the home city of one of those three pitchers for them to challenge the Yankees for the AL East crown. If they are going to keep their prospects and stay away from Garrett Crochet, they must land a free agent.

Anthony Santander is the other Orioles player who is hitting free agency this season. He hit over 40 home runs but is not a great fielder, which may take him away from Baltimore. If they have to choose between a pitcher and Santander, they should pick a pitcher every single time, especially after how Game 1 of the Wild Card Series went.

If the Orioles strike out on pitchers this offseason, they should make the trade for Crochet. As long as it does not cost Jackson Holliday, they have the prospect capital and a desperate need to make the deal. This news should be good for Orioles fans, who have been yearning for an owner willing to spend for years.