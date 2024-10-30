The Chicago White Sox have concluded their crucial search for a new manager, and fans will not be surprised by the chosen candidate. They are hiring former outfielder and Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable to be their skipper, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Fresh off a historically abysmal season, the ailing franchise is hoping that a man who has learned from some of the most well-respected people in the game today can bring about desperately needed change. Venable’s first objective will be to inject energy into a clubhouse that has been beaten down over the last couple of years.

The White Sox must immediately undergo a cultural renovation. It will probably not be completed in 2025, but this team has to start inspiring optimism and intrigue once again. The right leader can still figure out how to give an inferior group purpose. Venable’s well-regarded grasp of the modern game may not be extremely useful at the onset, given Chicago’s roster quality, so his primary focus should be building club chemistry and morale.

It is a brutally demanding job, but succeeding with the White Sox would quickly allow Will Venable to make a name for himself as a big league manager.