The Chicago White Sox are nearing the end of a miserable 2024 season. As of this story's writing, Chicago holds a lackluster 37-120 record. In all reality, the White Sox are having one of the worst seasons of all-time. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has struggled in 2024, and he recently took partial blame for the team's frustrating campaign.

“One of the biggest parts of the bad season that we have as a team is because I haven’t been able to do what I’m able to do on the field,” Robert said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com “That’s on me.”

Robert was once regarded as a future superstar. He has displayed signs of fulfilling his potential over the years, but 2024 has been a step in the wrong direction.

Luis Robert Jr.'s 2024 season

Of course, Robert is not the only player to blame for Chicago's struggles this season. The entire White Sox team has not played up to expectations for the most part.

But it has been a surprisingly frustrating season for Robert. He had dealt with injuries in previous seasons which explained why he had not played up to his ceiling. That changed in 2023 when Robert received MVP votes and hit 38 home runs to go along with a strong .857 OPS.

In 2024, though, Robert is slashing just .224/.276/.379/.655. He's also only hit 14 home runs. It is worth noting that the White Sox outfielder has been limited to 97 games played as of this story's writing, but that doesn't change the fact that Robert has disappointed while on the field.

Chicago is rebuilding. One has to wonder if Robert is still in their long-term plans. If not, he may emerge as a trade candidate this offseason. Although Luis Robert Jr. has struggled in 2024, many teams will likely still have interest in acquiring him given his potential and previous impressive 2023 season.