Lance Lynn drops hilarious sarcastic response after serving up taters to Royals

The Chicago White Sox continue to flounder and fall short of expectations this season. On Tuesday, Lance Lynn took the hill for Chicago against the lowly Kansas City Royals. Despite the relative lack of talent in the lineup, Lynn struggled once again, this time allowing two home runs in a 4-2 loss.

After the game, Lynn addressed the media and was clearly not very happy.

Lance Lynn postgame. Short and none too sweet. pic.twitter.com/WHpDAKJeSy — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 9, 2022

Lynn was asked why the home run ball has been a problem this season.

“Yeah, when they hit it, it goes over the fence,” Lynn said. “Don’t make two horse s**t pitches that cost you four runs.”

In the 3rd inning, Lynn gave up a two-run shot to Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino. A few batters later, Nick Pratto took Lynn deep for another two-run home run. Those mistakes ended up being the difference in the game. Pratto and Pasquantino have seven combined home runs this season after each hitting one Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that the White Sox will be without their All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson due to a hand injury. He is slated for surgery and will likely miss an extended amount of time.

Lance Lynn also addressed the Anderson injury and its impact on the club. “That’s a huge blow. He’s one of our All-Stars and one of our leaders,” Lynn said.

The White Sox are still in the thick of the AL Central race. After the loss, they fell 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins. The Cleveland Guardians sit between the two teams as well.