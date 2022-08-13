Lucas Giolito reveals his 2 keys to success amid White Sox’ stretch run

Chicago White Sox star pitcher Lucas Giolito has endured a disappointing 2022 season. In similar fashion to the White Sox as a team, he’s dealt with a combination of injuries and underperformance. On the season, he owns an underwhelming 4.91 ERA. But the right-hander is beginning to get things trending in the correct direction. Giolito is 2-0 with 2.70 ERA during the month of August. He reveled the two keys for success moving forward as the White Sox look to make a run towards the playoffs, per Yahoo Sports.

“I’d like to go deeper, but I’ve got to do a better job limiting the walks and limiting the deep at-bats,” Giolito said. “It seems to all be happening in one inning. It’s just focusing up a little better there.”

In order to work deeper into games, Lucas Giolito says he needs to limit walks and not work as deep into at-bats. If Giolito can work deeper into games, it will help Chicago win on a more consistent basis.

The White Sox are 3.5 games behind the AL Central leading Guardians as of this story’s publication. They have plenty of time to complete a comeback in the division. And they always have the AL Wild Card to fall back on as well.

Lucas Giolito’s performance down the stretch may determine their success. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball when at the top of his game. Tony La Russa and the White Sox believe he can turn things around and pitch like an ace.