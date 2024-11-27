While Garrett Crochet has dominated trade conversation, he isn't the only candidate to be traded by the Chicago White Sox. In fact, the White Sox are eager to try and find a trade partner for Luis Robert.

The slugger has been impressive when he is on the field. However, that has also been his biggest problem. Still, if the White Sox are this serious about trading him, teams around the league should be willing to bite, per Dan Plesac of the MLB Network.

“If you're willing to take a risk, he has potential to be a 30/30 guy that can knock in 100 runs. He's that kind of a player, when he's healthy,” Plesac said. “I think he's a player worth rolling the dice on. There's a lot more upside.

“We've seen guys get a change of scenery and all of sudden you hit around players that are in the lineup everyday,” Plesac continued. “It becomes monkey see, monkey do.”

Robert didn't break 100 games played his first three years in the league. He shot up to 145 in 2023, but crumbled back down to 100 in 2024. The outfielder dealt with a hip injury that held him out for almost two months. When he did play, Robert hit .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2023, his healthiest season. Robert hit .264 with a career-high 38 home runs and 80 RBI to go along with 20 stolen bases.

The outfielder is under team control through 2028, meaning he could be a focal point of any team's lineup for the foreseeable future. However, to Plesac's point, his value goes as far as the amount of games he can get into.

Still, Luis Robert will be a coveted player if the White Sox are this adamant about trading him. It's fair to wonder what a return package would truly look like due to the injuries. But Chicago is ready to start over and prepared to let Robert find a new opportunity of his own.