The Chicago White Sox have long been out of the playoff picture. But the team is showing character under first-year manager Will Venable. Despite playing out a lost season, the White Sox embarrassed the Minnesota Twins in a four-game sweep. Chicago has now won five straight games for the first time since early June 2023.

If the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers in Friday’s series opener, they’ll have their first six-game win streak since May 2022.

Eying an upset over their division rivals, the White Sox made a series of roster moves. The team activated relief pitcher Dan Altavilla from the IL and selected the contract of outfielder Dominic Fletcher. In corresponding moves, Chicago sent RHP Jonathan Cannon and infielder Tim Elko to the minors.

White Sox make moves while eying six-game win streak

Altavilla missed the last month with a right lat strain. Prior to the injury the veteran righty was enjoying the best season of his career. Altavilla has a 2.36 ERA, 1.163 WHIP and 179 ERA+ in 25 appearances for Chicago.

Fletcher debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. The White Sox landed the 28-year-old outfielder in a trade prior to the 2024 season. He played 72 games with Chicago last year but was optioned to Triple-A at the start of the 2025 campaign.

Cannon will head back to the minors after a very brief stint with Chicago. The second-year righty started 17 games for the team this season but was optioned in August after a rough stretch. The White Sox just recalled Cannon on Thursday but he was shelled in his first appearance.

The team gave Cannon the ball in the second inning against the Twins and he allowed five runs on five hits. It was his fourth straight outing allowing at least five earned runs. The 25-year-old hurler will head back to Triple-A and attempt to regroup.

First baseman Tim Elko made his MLB debut with the White Sox in May. However, he struggled at the big league level, hitting .134 with a .523 OPS in 23 games with the team. He’ll join Cannon with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.

Despite the sudden hot streak, the White Sox have the second-worst record in baseball this season. Of course, it’s an improvement after the team finished 2024 with the most losses in major league history. Chicago has a shot at a six-game win streak, which would be the team’s longest in over three years.