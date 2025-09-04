tThe Chicago White Sox's 2025 season has not been remarkable by any stretch. However former players' excitement about Will Venable's arrival as the new manager is justified. Young talent like Shane Smith and Colson Montgomery have given fans hope for the team's future. Before a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, Chicago is giving Jonathan Cannon another chance.

Cannon is a second-year pitcher who was the team's intriguing option in the starting rotation last season. However, Chicago sent him down to the minor leagues at the beginning of August amid a rough stretch. After a month away from the big leagues, the White Sox are ready to see what the starter can do back at the top level. The team moved him and others on Thursday.

Venable and Chicago shifted around a handful of players, according to the team's social media page. Cannon and Tyler Gilbert rejoin the team after spending time with Triple-A Charlotte. Bryan Hudson is now on the 15-day injured list. Finally, the team designated righty Bryse Wilson for assignment, sending him down to the minor leagues to continue his rehab.

While Cannon's return to Major League Baseball is the main takeaway, the moves opened up two spots on the White Sox's roster. If Venable wants to, he can call up two more of Chicago's top prospects and give them a look in the final stretch of the regular season. For a team that is already out of the playoff picture, giving young players a chance to prove themselves is a good move.

Venable has his players buying in to the White Sox's new culture. It may take a year or two, but Chicago could be on its way back to contention. Luis Robert Jr.'s future is still up in the air, but the White Sox's future is bright. The team hopes that Cannon can come back and play well in his final starts of the 2025 season.