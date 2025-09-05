The Chicago White Sox kick off a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. While the White Sox are not playing for a potential playoff spot, there are reasons for optimism in Chicago. Luis Robert Jr.'s future is still in the air, but this year's free agency is crucial for the White Sox. Players like Cody Bellinger, Marcell Ozuna, and Jose Alvarado could be great additions.

As a team, Chicago is in what could be a long rebuild and understand that throughout the organization. However, new White Sox manager Will Venable has changed the team's culture in his first year in the system. Young stars like Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery have left their mark in Chicago, even if the team doesn't have a winning record. That could change quickly, though.

Robert Jr. has been a trade candidate for the White Sox for years now. He survived another deadline earlier this summer, but his pending free agency looms large in Chicago. At this point, he might be more trouble than he is worth at the price that he could command on the market this winter. On the other hand, his value to the franchise comes more as a leader than a player now.

Venable has plenty of young talent on his roster to mold into future stars. However, getting them some experience in high-leverage game would help their development as they find their way in Major League Baseball. Ironically, there is a clear blueprint that they can follow. If Chicago can pull off what the Baltimore Orioles did in 2023 and 2024, they could strike a perfect balance.

Regardless of where the White Sox think they are in their rebuild, this winter is important. Here are the three veterans that would have the biggest impact on the team.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger

Bellinger has had a nice revival with the New York Yankees this season. The outfielder built his value with the Chicago Cubs last season and continued to rebuild his reputation in New York. If the Yankees make a deep playoff run this fall, he will be a key piece to their offensive attack. His talent combined with his experience make him a perfect replacement for Robert Jr..

Robert Jr.'s latest injury could be the thing that sends him away in the offseason. Regardless of what the final decision ends up being, Venable needs more depth in his outfield. Robert Jr. was flanked by young talent that went through extensive slumps throughout the season. Bellinger comes in as a leader in the clubhouse and a consistent producer at the plate.

The former National League MVP's best seasons are behind him. However, he could be a great addition on a one year deal. The Yankees added him last offseason to fill a hole in the outfield. His productive season will earn him a lot of attention during free agency, but the White Sox should not be discouraged. He could be key for a team fighting to contend in the AL next season.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna

Article Continues Below

The Atlanta Braves have been through a lot this season. Amid the team's struggles, Atlanta's front office did not move on from Ozuna or other veterans at the trade deadline. However, the Braves did not reach their potential this season, even with Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to the lineup. Because of that Ozuna could be one of many players the team moves on from this winter.

Atlanta has players ready to take the veteran's spot as the DH. The White Sox, on the other hand, could use a veteran at that spot in the order. Right now, Edgar Quero serves as Venable's DH. Despite his flashes of greatness, five home runs from a DH is pitiful, no matter what his normal position is. Ozuna would walk through the door as a much more reliable option at the plate.

This season is a down year for the 34-year-old slugger. Despite his struggles, Ozuna still has 20 home runs on the season to go with 62 RBIs. If he can return to where he was in 2023 or 2024, the White Sox offense could take a significant step forward next season. The best part? Ozuna will likely sign a cheaper one-year deal to prove to the rest of the league that he can produce.

Relief Pitcher Jose Alvarado

After his suspension for violating MLB's drug policy, Alvarado's stock could not be lower. He is back on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he is no longer a key piece of the team's bullpen. If they choose to let him walk in free agency, Chicago should take a chance on a reliever down on his luck and looking for a chance to rebound. He is a perfect fit on the White Sox.

Chicago has young talent across its roster. However, one of the spots that does not have a bona-fide future star is the closer role. Alvarado does not fit the mold of a young star anymore, but he is young enough that he can grow with the rest of the roster. Additionally, playing for the White Sox relieves him of the constant pressure that comes with playing in a city like Philadelphia.

Alvarado is a talented pitcher who Chicago could get for cheap. If the White Sox want to move up the standings, they need to look for affordable talent to bring in on short-term deals. Even though some players have fallen short in Chicago, the team's future is bright. All it needs to do is make the right decisions when it comes to surrounding its young talent with capable veterans.