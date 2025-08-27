The troubled season for the Chicago White Sox continues, and the news of outfielder Luis Robert Jr will not make things any easier. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said on Wednesday that his star outfielder will likely miss the rest of the 2025 season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Getz was quoted as saying, “We're committed to Luis (Robert Jr.),” when asked about his 20$ million option for 2026.

It looks as if Robert Jr. will remain in Chicago a lot longer than originally anticipated when the season started. Robert Jr. had been a trade candidate for a few seasons now, but has only worn a White Sox uniform.

Robert Jr. exited the game against the Kansas City Royals with his hamstring injury on Tuesday. Manager Will Veneable and his staff will not take any chances and would rather have him rest up for next season.

This is brutal timing for the outfielder, as he was enjoying the last few months of the season while remaining with the Sox.

“I’m just enjoying the moment. I don’t know for how long I’m going to be here. What matters is today. Today I’m enjoying the moment, and enjoying being with these guys,” Robert said.

Robert Jr.'s future is up in the air; however, until the White Sox find a real reason to move on from him, it's safe to say he will remain with the team next year. The White Sox have a long way to go before they are playing competitive baseball again.

The ballclub is seeing good play from their rising shortstop, Carson Montgomery. Montgomery made franchise history with his latest home run, becoming the youngest player to ever hit a home run in four straight contests.

It will be interesting to see where the White Sox will go from here, as it has been many years of miserable play.