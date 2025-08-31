Speaking about players on the White Sox that have been disappointing and might potentially be traded in the foreseeable future, the first one fans could think about is Luis Robert Jr., who is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. With the White Sox outfielder out for the rest of the season with the hamstring issue, the latest report gives insight into how the league views Robert Jr.'s future.

In the latest column by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, he highlights the conversation being had about whether Chicago will exercise the $20 million option on Robert Jr., even with the continued disappointment, as well as a ton of time missed. Nightenhale would even say that executives around the majors believe it is “unfathomable” that the team would pick up the option.

“MLB executives find it unfathomable that the White Sox will pick up Luis Roberts’ $20 million option after the season just so they can trade him next summer,” Nightengale said. “Roberts is out for the season with a strained hamstring after yet another miserable year, and has missed 289 games the past five seasons. He will have virtually zero trade value this winter at $20 million.”

“Do the White Sox really want to take the gamble he can stay healthy long enough next season to trade him, and eat most of his salary just to move him?” Nightengale asks.

Chris Getz says White Sox are “committed” to Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox outfielder suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, leading to more missed time for the player who has missed close to 300 games in the past five seasons.

Still, as the debate in the baseball world about whether Chicago will pick up the expensive option continues, general manager Chris Getz would say on Wednesday how the team is “committed” to the 28-year-old, according to SoxMachine.com.

“We are committed to Luis,” Getz said. “Injuries are part of the game. They have unfortunately been part of his history. I think he’s played in about 110 games this season. And he’s really risen in terms of the impact on this team and the league. And a lot of that quality work happened in this second-half window. For what he’s capable of doing, the talent, the impact he can have on this club, we like having Luis Robert here.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the White Sox will do with Robert Jr., but with him out, the team is currently at a 48-88 record, putting them last in the AL Central as they start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.