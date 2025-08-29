2025 has certainly been a much better year for the Chicago White Sox. After all, it would have been pretty tough to have a worse season that the White Sox did in 2024. Setting the all-time record for losses in a season will do that to a team. One of the reasons why the team has improved is versatile corner infielder Miguel Vargas, who has spent time all over the infield. Unfortunately, the team placed him in the 10-Day IL before Friday's game against the New York Yankees according to the official White Sox X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Prior to tonight’s game vs. New York-AL, the Chicago White Sox placed infielder Miguel Vargas on the 10-day injured list with a left-hand sprain and recalled rookie first baseman Tim Elko from Class AAA Charlotte,” posted the team account on Friday.

Elko is receiving another shot at the major league level. It's a smart call by GM Chris Getz and manager Will Venable. The duo needs to see just how many young contributors they have right now. Vargas has been one, as the infielder has been a steady contributor despite a .234 batting average. If Elko can come up and continuing the slugging ways he's shown in the minors, then Chicago could use his bat in the lineup. Will the fast-rising first baseman be able to solidify a spot on the roster as the season draws to a close?

Can Tim Elko make most of new chance with White Sox?

In 20 games with the White Sox this season, Elko has hit .145 with four home runs and eight RBIs. So, he's shown the big power that he's had throughout his minor league tenure. However, the 26-year-old hasn't shown it on a consistent basis. Will getting a run as Chicago's first baseman help Elko establish that consistency?

That is certainly something that Getz, Venable and the rest of the White Sox brain trust would like to see. If Elko can lock down first base, then Vargas can find a more permanent home. Hopefully at third base, where the former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect made his rise up the ranks. If the duo can sew up both corner infield spots, then the future will look a bit brighter on Chicago's South Side.