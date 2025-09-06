The Chicago White Sox are quietly putting together a solid finish to the 2025 regular season. First year manager Will Venable has worked hard to instill a new culture in the clubhouse and focus on his young talent. With less than a month left in the season, he seems to be pressing the right buttons. Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton can see it, giving Colson Montgomery his props.
Chicago needed a young star to help lead the offense into a new era. As Luis Robert Jr. suffered through another underwhelming season for the White Sox, the organization turned to its farm system. The top prospect, Montgomery, got his chance at the highest level and quickly left his mark in the majors. He went from an intriguing young player to a lineup lock for years to come.
Montgomery's production at the plate and skill in the infield has caught attention from players around the league. Chicago finished a sweep over the Twins earlier this week as part of a six-game winning streak. Buxton got to see the young infielder play up close and had nothing but good things to say. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, Buxton is excited to see what he can do.
“Just a baller. He goes up there and he takes great at-bats, quality at-bats,” Buxton said. “Honestly, it looks like he’s been in the league for a couple of years with some of the at-bats you see him take. How he carries himself, even when I talked to him a little bit when he’s at short, just seems like a big leaguer. He’s been one of the guys, younger guys I should say, that is coming up. It’s going to be fun competing with him over the next few years.”
Venable has gotten Montgomery and his other young standouts to buy into a new culture. If he can continue to grow it, the White Sox could become a big issue for Buxton and the Twins much sooner than expected.