The Chicago White Sox are quietly putting together a solid finish to the 2025 regular season. First year manager Will Venable has worked hard to instill a new culture in the clubhouse and focus on his young talent. With less than a month left in the season, he seems to be pressing the right buttons. Minnesota Twins All-Star Byron Buxton can see it, giving Colson Montgomery his props.

Chicago needed a young star to help lead the offense into a new era. As Luis Robert Jr. suffered through another underwhelming season for the White Sox, the organization turned to its farm system. The top prospect, Montgomery, got his chance at the highest level and quickly left his mark in the majors. He went from an intriguing young player to a lineup lock for years to come.

Article Continues Below

Montgomery's production at the plate and skill in the infield has caught attention from players around the league. Chicago finished a sweep over the Twins earlier this week as part of a six-game winning streak. Buxton got to see the young infielder play up close and had nothing but good things to say. According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, Buxton is excited to see what he can do.