Colson Montgomery continues to be in great rhythm, especially during the Chicago White Sox's matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening.

Montgomery has had a recent knack for pulling off home runs, getting seven in the last 11 games for the White Sox. This has provided Chicago an active presence on offense, making himself a threat to bullpens when he steps up to bat.

In the series opener against the Tigers, he proved his streak will keep going. Montgomery blasted the two-run homer to right field in the seventh inning, making a key play on Chicago's behalf.

Another day, another home run for Colson Montgomery 👀 He has now homered 8 times in his last 12 games! pic.twitter.com/WkZw6qkIFZ — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Colson Montgomery, White Sox played against Tigers

Article Continues Below

Thanks to Colson Montgomery's efforts, the White Sox extend their win streak to eight with the 7-5 victory over the Tigers.

Detroit initially had the better start as they led 4-3 after four innings. Despite this, Chicago fired back by outscoring them 4-1 for the remainder of the series opener. Montgomery ended the night going 2-for-4 in his at-bats, providing four RBIs with the chances he got.

The White Sox's bullpen did a solid job to fend off the Tigers down the stretch. They gave up seven hits after 33 at-bats, including a two-run homer in the third inning, but limited them to one run in the second half of the contest. Shane Smith earned the win as he lasted five innings on the mound, striking out six batters while allowing three hits and four runs. Meanwhile, Jordan Leasure obtained the save for his seventh of the year.

Chicago improved to a 53-88 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL Central Division standings. They are 8.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and 17 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Tigers. The contest will take place on Sept. 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET.