The Chicago White Sox entered their game against the Kansas City Royals on a three-game winning streak. Colson Montgomery gave the White Sox an early lead with a solo home run. However, Chicago manager Will Venable had to replace Luis Robert Jr. in the outfield with Michael Taylor. The potential trade candidate left the White Sox lineup with a lower body injury.

Robert Jr.'s future with Chicago is still up in the air. However, his night against the Royals came to an abrupt end. Taylor replaced the former All-Star before the fifth inning when the outfielder reported soreness in his leg. According to the White Sox's social media page, Robert Jr. has an issue with his left hamstring. The team wanted to look at him and evaluate the injury's severity.

If Robert Jr. misses an extended period of time, Venable has two capable replacements. Both Taylor and Andrew Benintendi can play in center field for Chicago in the meantime. However, the main concern is whether or not Robert Jr. will be able to come back and play this season. The White Sox don't have anything to play for, but Robert Jr. was enjoying the final stretch of the year.

If Chicago's outfielder sees his season end because of Tuesday's injury, it brings up interesting questions. Venable and the White Sox did not trade Robert Jr. at the trade deadline, surprising fans around the league. According to the team, he is a key piece of the culture change that it is trying to implement with the introduction of young talent like Montgomery.

Venable's transformation in Chicago has former players buying into the White Sox. Robert Jr. and his teammates have shown flashes of what the team could be amid their recent stretch of wins. However, losing their veteran leader against the Royals might throw a wrench into the process.

For now, White Sox fans can only wait for the team to evaluate Robert Jr.'s injury.