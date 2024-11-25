The Chicago White Sox had the worst season in AL/NL history in 2024. Their 121-loss season was full of disastrous losses, poor play, and some trades. Two trades that did not happen at the deadline were Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. The two most valuable players remained with the team and rode out the brutal campaign. After reports surfaced that the White Sox were not trading Robert this winter, USA Today's Bob Nightengale refuted that.

The White Sox will definitely trade ace Garrett Crochet this winter, but before they move him, they’d love to unload Robert,” Nightengale reported.

He continued with this quote from an anonymous GM. “[Robert] is certainly intriguing, but they’ve got a really high price tag on him. You’ve got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he’s some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects.”

Robert has had trouble staying healthy in his career. After playing 222 out of 384 games in his first three seasons, he played 145 in 2023. He was unable to continue his good injury luck in 2024 with a 100-game season. When Robert does play, he is the best player on the White Sox. He has 88 homers in five seasons and a career OPS+ of 117.

Potential White Sox trade partners for Luis Robert Jr

The White Sox will look to the big-market MLB teams for both of their offseason trades. Both players have one year of control left and could be signed to a massive extension soon. The Philadelphia Phillies are fits for both of the players. Their season ended with a brutal NLDS loss to the rival Mets. While Zach Wheeler was spectacular, they could use another starter. And they are missing a difference-making center fielder. If they traded for both, it would be a massive return.

The White Sox could also split up the two stars in different trades. While the Phillies are a great fit for both, there is almost no team who does not need at least one of them. The Yankees, for example, do not need an outfielder but could use another starting pitcher.

The Astros just lost Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels in free agency. After the veteran dominated after the trade deadline, Houston could grab a top-line starter. They gave up a lot for Kikuchi and would have to give up even more for Crochet. It may be worth it, however, as Crochet could be their ace for a decade.