Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. left Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with a hip injury. Robert left the game during the ninth inning due to right hip tightness.

The White Sox announced on Twitter that he is be day-to-day moving forward:

Luis Robert Jr. left the game with right hip tightness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 24, 2023

The White Sox are currently in fourth place in the American League Central Division with a 20-30 record. They are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, and Robert is a key part of their plans. He is currently batting .268 with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs this season, while also having a 14.3% barrel rate. He is also a Gold Glove-caliber defender. If Luis is unable to play, it will be a major blow to Chicago.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The White Sox are also currently without Eloy Jimenez, who has been out since May 7 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. If Robert is also sidelined for an extended period of time, it could be difficult for the White Sox to maintain their lead in the division.

With Robert Jr sidelined, expect Romy Gonzalez to potentially see more playing time in center field. He has experience playing all three outfield positions, and has a strong arm. Gonzalez is not a power hitter, but he is a good contact hitter and he has speed.

The White Sox are hoping that Luis Robert Jr. will be able to recover from injury and return to the lineup soon. However, if he is unable to play, Gonzalez will be ready to step up and fill the void.