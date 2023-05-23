After a shutout victory over the Chicago White Sox yesterday, the Cleveland Guardians hope to repeat their performance in this evening’s game. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The White Sox came off a horrible stretch of games to have a 5-1 week last week, including a sweep of the Royals. The offense was silent again yesterday though, as Hunter Gaddis shut them down to get his first win in the major leagues. Mike Zunino was hitting .032 in May going into the game. He went one for three with a trow run home run in the game last night. Those were the only two RBIs of the night for the Guardians, as they scored once more on a wild pitch, but three runs were enough to get the victory. The White Sox had their opportunities, leaving five men on base and going 0-4 with runners in scoring position. Tonight, they will aim to remedy their offensive woes in game two of the series.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

With Mike Clevinger heading to the IL the White Sox employed an opener last night. Jimmy Lambert opened the game and went one scoreless inning before giving way to Jesse Scholtens. Scholtens pitched well, but his wild pitch led to a run and then a loss. Today the White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound. Cease is 2-3 on the year with a 4.78 ERA, and his last four starts have not been the best stretch of games. His first two starts of the month saw Cease give up 11 runs in just ten innings of work. He rebounded to give up no runs in six innings, but last time out it was three runs in 6.1 innings in a loss. That loss was to the Guardians as Cease gave up a two-run home run to Gabriel Arias in the game.

The last time out for Cease was also the biggest offensive struggle of the series for the White Sox, as they managed just one run in the game. Last night, Luis Robert Jr. struck out twice and failed to come through with runners in scoring position, but he is facing a left-handed pitcher, which should be good for him today. This year Robert Jr. is hitting .393 against lefties with three home runs and seven RBIs. He is hitting .352 this month overall, with eight home runs and 16 RBIs. He has been a major factor for the White Sox when they are winning, and he will hope to continue that today.

Also hoping to do damage will be Yoan Moncada. He is hitting .294 since coming back from injury on May 12th and last night snapped his six-game hitting streak. While trade speculation swirls around Tim Anderson, he needs to figure out how to get out of his slump in this game. He is hitting just .213 in May. He also does not have an extra-base hit. Against lefties on the year, he is hitting .333 this year, so hopefully, today will be the start of a turnaround.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

It Was Mike Zunino last night giving the offense for the Guardians the runs needed for Gaddis to get his first win. This year, Zunino is hitting just .178. Last night was just his second hit on the month and his first home run. Like much of the Guardian’s offense, he is looking to turn around poor plate performances. Steven Kwan is part of that group, as he is hitting just .239 in May. He should be able to make that turnaround today. Since 2018, Kwan is hitting .385 against Dylan Cease and will be looking to continue that hitting against him this evening.

Also hitting well in his career against Cease is Jose Ramirez. Ramirez is hitting .278 in his career against the right-hander in Chicago, and he is starting to hit better as of late. In his last seven games, Ramirez has eight hits, with two home runs and five runs batted in.

Pitching today for the Guardians will be Logan Allen. Allen is just 1-1 on the season with a 3.04 ERA in five starts. His last time out was against these White Sox, as he went 5.2 innings, and gave up just one run. In general, Allen has pitched between five and six innings in almost every start, while giving up two or fewer runs. He only has one start this year that does not fit that criteria.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Both offenses have been struggling heavily as of late. The Guardians winning run was on a wild pitch, and the two-run home run was nice insurance. The pitchers on the mound today are both more than capable of keeping the score low. Both could also give up a bunch of runs early. This game may be a good place to hit a no-run first-inning bet, currently sitting at -110 on FanDuel. Regardless, this has the high potential to be a lower-scoring game with the struggling offensive units.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-196) and Under 8 (-104)