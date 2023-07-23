The Chicago White Sox are laboring through another lost season, as their 41-59 record sees them sitting 11 games out of first place in the American League Central. And yet, even with the season all but over, first-year manager Pedro Grifol has decided to still play outfielder Eloy Jimenez, even though he is dealing with a groin injury.

Jimenez has been one of the more consistent hitters for Chicago this season (.277 BA, 12 HR, 41 RBI, .787 OPS), but has been noticeably dealing with a groin injury as of late. With the White Sox already basically out of playoff contention, there's not much reason for Jimenez to be playing through this injury, but Grifol explained his bizarre decision to keep Jimenez in the lineup.

Pedro Grifol on Eloy Jimenez playing w soreness in groin: pic.twitter.com/IqmC05ncmb — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 23, 2023

For whatever reason, Grifol seems to believe that the White Sox need to win games still, which is part of his justification for playing Jimenez. Grifol also believes that Jimenez doesn't really need his legs to be effective, and that if he can hit at the plate, he will be able to do more than enough to justify his decision.

For what it's worth, Jimenez is 5-11 over his past three contests since returning to the lineup, and while he hasn't looked great when it comes to running the bases, he's still making a contribution at the plate. Still, there's really no reason for Jimenez to run the risk of injuring himself even more, which makes this decision from Grifol quite confusing. And to add on to all of that, his explanation here doesn't answer many questions, so it will be interesting to see how long Jimenez can play through this ailment.