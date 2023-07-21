With their 41-57 record, the Chicago White are far off from a postseason berth. Shortstop Tim Anderson's name has come up in potential trade rumors as the White Sox look to potentially rebuild. Now, the buzz surrounding Anderson has only grown louder.

The White Sox chances of trading Anderson are increasing, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Many teams looking to acquire Anderson are interested in his ability to play second base.

Anderson has played just two games at second base over his eight year MLB career with both of them coming this season. However, he also played second for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. If Anderson is willing to spend more time playing second base, more teams would be willing to trade for him. With his value going up, Chicago would be more inclined to a deal.

While a move to second isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, Anderson hasn't been making much noise with his bat this season. Over 73 games this season, Anderson is hitting just .235 with no home runs, 15 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Tim Anderson's downfall has been one of the many reasons for the White Sox struggles this season. However, the infielder is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and a former batting champion. He hit .301 last season and .309 the year before, adding 17 homers and 18 stolen bases in 2021.

His trade value may not be at his highest, but the White Sox will listen to all offers. If Anderson is amenable to a move to second base, the likelihood of Chicago trading him increases immensely.