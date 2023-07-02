The Chicago White Sox are having a season to forget in 2023. Michael Kopech has now been caught up in the White Sox misfortune and has been hit with a major speed bump.

The White Sox have placed Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, via Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago. Manager Pedro Grifol said he expects Kopech to return after the All-Star break, pitching one of Chicago's first five games after the break.

While the inflammation is worrisome for the White Sox, a little time off might not be the worst thing for Kopech. Through his 16 starts this season, Kopech has put up a 3-7 record with a 4.08 ERA and a 97/49 K/BB ratio.

Control has been a major problem for Kopech during his recent appearances. In the month of June, Kopech had 18 total walks with 16 of them coming in his last three starts. Furthermore, the right-hander has had a problem going deep into games. He hasn't broken six innings pitched in his last four starts.

Still, when healthy, Kopech is expected to play a large role in the pitching rotation. Once considered a top prospect, Chicago is counting on Kopech. Now out through the All-Star break, the White Sox will hope he can return to form after injury.

For now, Michael Kopech will focus on working his way back from shoulder inflammation. With the White Sox struggling in the AL Central, they'll need all the help they can get if they hope to make a playoff push. When he returns – fully healthy – Kopech will hope he can help ignite a spark.