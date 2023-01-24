SP Mike Clevinger is reportedly under MLB investigation after allegations of domestic violence surfaced against him, per The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli. The allegations are reportedly in reference to the mother of Clevinger’s daughter as well as child abuse.

Clevinger signed with the Chicago White Sox in free agency this offseason after previously pitching for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres. Chicago was hopeful that he’d play a pivotal role in their rotation during the 2023 season. But his future is now cloudy amid these allegations.

The allegations against Mike Clevinger include physical, verbal, and emotional abuse toward the mother of Clevinger’s daughter. He has not yet commented on the situation. However, the White Sox were reportedly unaware of the allegations upon signing Clevinger.

Mike Clevinger is regarded as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. He emerged as a reliable rotation option in Cleveland during the 2017 campaign, posting a 3.11 ERA in 27 games. He would continue to pitch well for Cleveland before being traded to the Padres during the 2020 season. He later suffered an injury with San Diego which forced him to miss all of 2021.

Clevinger returned in 2022 for San Diego. He labored coming off the injury, ultimately recording a 4.33 ERA over 23 games pitched.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox

Eloy Jimenez drops White Sox Spring Training injury update, wants to play outfield in 2023

Joey Mistretta ·

White Sox, Jose Abreu, MLB Free Agency, MLB Offseason

White Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

Owen Crisafulli ·

White Sox, Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito highlights changes for 2023, poised for White Sox rebound

Joey Mistretta ·

Nevertheless, the White Sox believed in his impressive track record and took a chance on him in MLB free agency.

The league will continue their investigation into the allegations against Mike Clevinger. We will continue to provide updates on this situation as they are made available.