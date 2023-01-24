SP Mike Clevinger is reportedly under MLB investigation after allegations of domestic violence surfaced against him, per The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli. The allegations are reportedly in reference to the mother of Clevinger’s daughter as well as child abuse.

Clevinger signed with the Chicago White Sox in free agency this offseason after previously pitching for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres. Chicago was hopeful that he’d play a pivotal role in their rotation during the 2023 season. But his future is now cloudy amid these allegations.

The allegations against Mike Clevinger include physical, verbal, and emotional abuse toward the mother of Clevinger’s daughter. He has not yet commented on the situation. However, the White Sox were reportedly unaware of the allegations upon signing Clevinger.

Mike Clevinger is regarded as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. He emerged as a reliable rotation option in Cleveland during the 2017 campaign, posting a 3.11 ERA in 27 games. He would continue to pitch well for Cleveland before being traded to the Padres during the 2020 season. He later suffered an injury with San Diego which forced him to miss all of 2021.

Clevinger returned in 2022 for San Diego. He labored coming off the injury, ultimately recording a 4.33 ERA over 23 games pitched.

Nevertheless, the White Sox believed in his impressive track record and took a chance on him in MLB free agency.

The league will continue their investigation into the allegations against Mike Clevinger. We will continue to provide updates on this situation as they are made available.