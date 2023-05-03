Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen discussed his thoughts on potentially managing the team once again, per Foul Territory on Twitter. Guillen, who was asked about possibly managing again, got brutally honest in his response.

“I’m not better than the game,” Guillen said. “I’m not. I went through the process with them (White Sox). The questions they were asking me… what the f**k you going to ask me about baseball! I don’t know if baseball changed, but the questions they were asking me… first of all, I say, nobody knows this ball club better than me. No one! I know this ball club better than front office people… I know how they play everyday.”

The White Sox are off to a dreadful start in 2023 following their disappointing 2022 campaign. After their Tony LaRussa experiment didn’t go according to plan, Chicago hired Pedro Grifol to be their manager during the offseason. Grifol hasn’t had a good start, as the Sox own a lowly 9-21 record as of this story’s publication.

Guillen was also in the conversation to take over managing duties in Chicago during the offseason. He previously managed the White Sox from 2004-2011, leading them to a World Series win in 2005. He managed the Miami Marlins for one season in 2012 after his White Sox tenure came to an end, and hasn’t managed since. For his coaching career, he owns an impressive 747-710 record.

Although Guillen can be controversial at times, he could provide the spark this White Sox ball club needs. Chicago isn’t going to give up on Grifol after just one month into the season, but Guillen could be the answer if the team continues to struggle. That is, if he’d even be willing to take the job.