Ozzie Guillen doesn’t hold back with strong take on Tony La Russa situation

The Chicago White Sox have had one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent history in 2022. They have dealt with a number of injuries to key players, making it hard for there to be any consistency in the lineup or rotation. But most recently, they lost their manager to health issues as well. Tony La Russa left the team on August 30th on orders from his doctors to undergo testing.

Two days later, the White Sox announced that La Russa would be away from the team indefinitely. They then named Miguel Cairo as the interim manager. Since that time, the White Sox have looked much better on the field. They are just three games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American Central Division lead. That has left many to wonder whether or not La Russa should return at all.

One such person is volatile personality Ozzie Guillen. While on the White Sox pregame show Tuesday, Guillen let his feelings be known.

Ozzie Guillen thinks Tony La Russa being around the team is a distraction and that a decision about his return needs to be made. "Are you in or you out?" pic.twitter.com/pfvKxpJ7Tz — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 13, 2022

“They don’t want a distraction. This is a distraction… Are you in or are you out?” Guillen said in reference to La Russa.

It has since been reported that Tony La Russa had a pacemaker inserted in his heart. He is 77 years old and appears to be far from getting a clean bill of health. On the other hand, he is a legendary manager who has won three World Series titles during his illustrious career.

The White Sox have a favorable schedule remaining, with two games against the Rockies, six against the Tigers and six versus the fading Twins. Of course, they also have four against the Guardians, which will be crucial.